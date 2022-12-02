Vermont: Burlington

- #48 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 45.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 55.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 36.6°F

Vermont's largest and coldest city is located on the shore of Lake Champlain, which provides visitors with a plethora of activities, particularly in the summer. During winter, skiing, ice skating, and snowshoeing are common pastimes. Burlington was also the home of Revolutionary War hero Ethan Allen.

