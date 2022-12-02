Tennessee: Oak Ridge
- #177 coldest nationally
- Average annual temperature: 58.5°F
- Average daily maximum: 69.6°F
- Average daily minimum: 47.4°F
Oakridge, situated in eastern Tennessee, is the state's coldest city. Oakridge is known for being the location of several facilities, including those for enriching uranium, used in the World War II-era Manhattan Project—an initiative to develop a working atomic weapon. Today, visitors can check out the Manhattan Project-related historic sites and museums.
