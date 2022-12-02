ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas: Amarillo

The Herald News
The Herald News
- #172 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 57.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 70.9°F

- Average daily minimum: 43.8°F

Although parts of Texas get incredibly hot, Amarillo, located in the northwestern part of the state, is fairly temperate. The Route 66 Historic District is a popular tourist destination comprised of antique stores, art galleries, restaurants, and bars. Those looking for more rugged activities can head to Palo Duro Canyon, second in size only to the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

