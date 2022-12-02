ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine: Caribou

- #20 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 39.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 49.3°F

- Average daily minimum: 30.3°F

Caribou, which got its name in 1877, was aptly named at the time: caribou or North American reindeer were plentiful there. While the city no longer has caribou roaming its streets, it is a great spot for snowmobiling, skiing, and snowshoe hiking. It is also known as a potato-producing hub, having recently developed the Caribou Russet Potato, which has gained massive ground in the agricultural world.

