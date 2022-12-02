ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland: Baltimore

By Jon Bilous // Shutterstock
 4 days ago

- #150 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 55°F

- Average daily maximum: 65°F

- Average daily minimum: 45.1°F

Although Baltimore is Maryland's coldest city, its Inner Harbor on the Patapsco River is a vibrant place year-round. Visitors can check out a number of museums, the famed Baltimore Aquarium, and a large selection of restaurants and shops. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the city also hosts the German Christmas Village.

