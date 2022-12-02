Nebraska: Valentine

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine

- #68 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 47.9°F

- Average daily maximum: 61.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 34.4°F

Even though Valentine is generally cold to brisk, its many natural resources—including Smith Falls State Park, Niobrara National Scenic River, and its National Wildlife Refuge—are popular with outdoor enthusiasts. It's also located in the Nebraska Sandhills, which are made of almost 20,000 square miles of sand dunes, some as much as 400 feet high . According to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, they're among the largest dune formations in the Western Hemisphere.

