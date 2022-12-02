ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina: Columbia

By Ruoshi Cao // Getty Images
- #210 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 63.9°F

- Average daily maximum: 75.4°F

- Average daily minimum: 52.4°F

South Carolina winters are, by most accounts, relatively pleasant. This is true even in Columbia, its coldest city. Home to the University of South Carolina, Columbia has a southern college-town vibe. The city also takes its holiday lights game seriously: residents and visitors can see displays at Riverbanks Zoo, Saluda Shoals Park, the South Carolina Fairgrounds, or Segra Park.

