Idaho: Pocatello

- #54 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 46.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 59.3°F

- Average daily minimum: 33.3°F

Pocatello, commonly called the U.S. Smile Capital—or the Gate City depending on who you ask—is within the top 100 coldest cities in the country. For those who want to explore the rugged Bannock Mountains or Caribou-Targhee National Forest, it's a great home base. For those who find winter weather less appealing, the city is home to several unique museums including the Museum of Clean where you can learn about cleaning tools and products from throughout the ages.