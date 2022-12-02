ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho: Pocatello

By Michael Gordon // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40SKbS_0jVfrLJo00

- #54 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 46.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 59.3°F

- Average daily minimum: 33.3°F

Pocatello, commonly called the U.S. Smile Capital—or the Gate City depending on who you ask—is within the top 100 coldest cities in the country. For those who want to explore the rugged Bannock Mountains or Caribou-Targhee National Forest, it's a great home base. For those who find winter weather less appealing, the city is home to several unique museums including the Museum of Clean where you can learn about cleaning tools and products from throughout the ages.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy