North Carolina: Asheville

By Derek Olson Photography // Shutterstock
- #138 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 53.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 65.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 41.6°F

One of the artsiest places in North Carolina also happens to be the state's coldest. Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this is a southeastern destination for people looking to explore beauty created by free-spirited artists and admire the area's architectural legacy. The natural splendor of the surrounding mountains also draws visitors from near and far.

