ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WGAU

Ekeler's Edge: Moving past the Raiders game, Herbert's growth & CeeDee Lamb stops by

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon are back for another great episode of Ekeler’s Edge. In this one, Austin talks about the mistakes he made in the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and trying to overcome that disappointment to focus on the next game.
New York Post

Jets’ Solomon Thomas tackling youth suicide problem in US since sister’s death

It was January 2018 when Solomon Thomas’ life changed forever. Thomas had just completed his rookie season with the 49ers, who selected him No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive end had gotten his feet wet in the league with three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for losses as a rookie. On life’s surface, he seemingly had everything going on. After the season, Thomas was back at his parents’ home in Dallas visiting, and they had plans to meet his sister, Ella, for lunch. It was a lunch that never took place. Thomas’ 24-year-old big sister, Ella, a bright...

Comments / 0

Community Policy