It was January 2018 when Solomon Thomas’ life changed forever. Thomas had just completed his rookie season with the 49ers, who selected him No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive end had gotten his feet wet in the league with three sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for losses as a rookie. On life’s surface, he seemingly had everything going on. After the season, Thomas was back at his parents’ home in Dallas visiting, and they had plans to meet his sister, Ella, for lunch. It was a lunch that never took place. Thomas’ 24-year-old big sister, Ella, a bright...

16 MINUTES AGO