Pennsylvania: Erie

- #95 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 49.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 57.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 42.1°F

Erie is located in northwestern Pennsylvania on the shore of Lake Erie. One of its main attractions is Presque Island State Park on a peninsula extending out into the lake. The adjacent beaches are also popular, particularly in the summer months. During the winter, visitors who aren't deterred by the cold can visit the peninsula to see ice dunes up to 15 feet tall .

