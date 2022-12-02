ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan: Sault Ste. Marie

- #26 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 41.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 50.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 32.9°F

Situated on the St. Mary's River, Sault Ste. Marie is Michigan's oldest city. One of its most popular attractions is the Soo Locks, which connect Lake Superior to Lake Huron. Visitors can watch from the observation platform as freighters, and other ships make their way through the Great Lakes. You can get a great look at the Sault Ste. Marie area and the shipping channel from the Tower of History , which stands 210 feet above the city and the Soo Locks.

