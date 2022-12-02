ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana: Glasgow

The Herald News
 4 days ago

- #33 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 43.2°F

- Average daily maximum: 55.1°F

- Average daily minimum: 31.4°F

Although Glasgow, Montana, doesn't have much to do with the United Kingdom, a railway clerk allegedly spun a globe to determine the town's name in the late 1800s—and landed on Glasgow, Scotland. The Montana town, which is a bit colder than its European namesake, has a rich railroad history that visitors can learn about at the Valley County Pioneer Museum.

