Montana: Glasgow
- #33 coldest nationally
- Average annual temperature: 43.2°F
- Average daily maximum: 55.1°F
- Average daily minimum: 31.4°F
Although Glasgow, Montana, doesn't have much to do with the United Kingdom, a railway clerk allegedly spun a globe to determine the town's name in the late 1800s—and landed on Glasgow, Scotland. The Montana town, which is a bit colder than its European namesake, has a rich railroad history that visitors can learn about at the Valley County Pioneer Museum.
