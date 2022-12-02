ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

South Dakota: Aberdeen

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
- #31 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 42.9°F

- Average daily maximum: 54.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 31.5°F

Aberdeen, South Dakota, was named after the Scottish city of the same name in the late 1800s. The city is known for agriculture and manufacturing and contains several colleges. One of its claims to fame is "The Wizard of Oz" author Frank L. Baum who lived there for a time. The Land of Oz attraction within Aberdeen's Storybook Land allows visitors to walk down the yellow brick road for themselves.

