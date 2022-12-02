ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Iowa: Dubuque

By Dawid S Swierczek // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCY2a_0jVfr9oL00

- #62 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 47.2°F

- Average daily maximum: 56.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 38.1°F

Dubuque, situated on the Mississippi River, is Iowa's oldest—and coldest—city. While the city has many attractions, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium is among the most popular. If you prefer to be on the water rather than simply learning about it, you can book a trip on Dubuque's riverboat, the American Lady. Many other riverboats make stops in Dubuque as well.

You may also like: 25 terms you should know to understand the climate change conversation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy