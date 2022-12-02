New Hampshire: Concord

- #56 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 46.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 57.9°F

- Average daily minimum: 34.8°F

The New England state of New Hampshire is no stranger to cold weather, but its capital is colder than its other cities. The city embraces the cold by offering multiple places to ice skate and sled, and several cross-country and snowshoeing trails. For dog sled enthusiasts, the World Championship Sled Dog Derby is held less than an hour from the state's capital.