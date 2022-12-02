ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi: Tupelo

- #197 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 62.4°F

- Average daily maximum: 73.4°F

- Average daily minimum: 51.5°F

Mississippi is relatively warm, but Tupelo tends to be colder than other cities in the southern state. While Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, is known as the premiere destination for Elvis Presley fans, he was born in Tupelo—and the city proudly displays its Elvis history. It also has a great deal of Civil War history that visitors can learn more about at the Tupelo National Battlefield.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

