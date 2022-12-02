ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia: Athens

By Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
- #198 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 62.5°F

- Average daily maximum: 73.6°F

- Average daily minimum: 51.5°F

Athens, located near the North Georgia Mountains, is the Peach State's coldest city. It is home to the University of Georgia whose football team is often among the top in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Antebellum architecture is still prominent in Athens, and the city is also home to a lively music scene.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

