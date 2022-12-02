ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California: Eureka

By Matt Gush // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dP8P_0jVfqzI900

- #127 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 52.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 59.5°F

- Average daily minimum: 46.1°F

Eureka, now the largest coastal city between San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, was settled in the 1850s during the Gold Rush and was aptly named: Eureka means "I found it" in Greek. As prosperity took hold, elaborate Victorian homes were built throughout the city—and are now among its cultural treasures. California's coldest city is also one of the best places to visit the state's famous Redwood forests.

You may also like: 20 of the best extreme-weather movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy