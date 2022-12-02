ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey: Atlantic City

 4 days ago

- #142 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 54.3°F

- Average daily maximum: 63.9°F

- Average daily minimum: 44.9°F

New Jersey can be quite cold at certain times of the year, but it does not take away from Atlantic City's reputation as the Entertainment Capital of the Jersey Shore . During the summer months, it is a destination known for its beaches and boardwalk. In the winter, when the temperature drops, visitors can take a turn at the casinos or check out one of the city's many live music venues.

