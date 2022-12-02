ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana: Shreveport

- #222 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 65.4°F

- Average daily maximum: 75.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 55.1°F

Louisiana is another state not often associated with cold temperatures, but Shreveport is a little cooler than the rest of the Pelican state. While the city doesn't have the notoriety of cities like New Orleans, it's still a worthy place to visit. From outdoor murals, aquariums, and historic buildings to river boats and gambling cruises, there is something for just about everyone.

