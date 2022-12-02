Arizona: Flagstaff

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
The Herald News
- #51 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 46.2°F

- Average daily maximum: 60.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 31.7°F

Most people probably think of Arizona as a hot, arid desert, but nestled in the Coconino National Forest lies the temperate city of Flagstaff. It is close to the Grand Canyon, but before visitors go to that iconic destination, they can enjoy a brisk winter walk through the streets of downtown Flagstaff to visit numerous eateries and shopping destinations, as well as Hopi heritage sites.

