ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Coldest city in every state

By cemT // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EaEz_0jVfqpSt00

The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.

Citing data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Stacker identified the coldest city in every state. The list below is based on 30-year average temperatures and also includes the average daily minimum and maximum temperatures for each ranked city. Cities are ranked relative to the entire national dataset of 266 cities.

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures annually—from very high temperatures in the summer to nail-bitingly cold temperatures in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather. But whether you're looking to hike glaciers and ski down snow-packed mountains or just to enjoy a pleasant reprieve from the heat, there is likely a city here that meets your winter needs.

You may also like: 35 things you need in your emergency kit

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

More States Are Allowing Pharmacists to Prescribe Birth Control

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists can now. prescribe hormonal contraceptives in 20 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., giving women easier access to birth control, a new report says. Another 10 states have legislation in the works, according to research presented Monday at a meeting of the American Society for Health-System Pharmacists, in Las Vegas. Having easy access to birth control has been a hot topic since the...
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy