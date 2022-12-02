ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Connecticut: Hartford

By Jennifer Yakey-Ault // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erIFB_0jVfqopO00

- #108 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 51.1°F

- Average daily maximum: 60.7°F

- Average daily minimum: 41.6°F

Connecticut's coldest city, Hartford, is also its capital. Hartford is steeped in history and is home to many monuments and historical sites dating back to the colonial days. With temperatures tending to dip into the lower 40s, cold-weather enthusiasts can hit the slopes, go ice skating or partake in other winter activities. Visitors can also head downtown to see arts and commerce juxtaposed with historical sites like the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy