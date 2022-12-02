ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware: Wilmington

- #146 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 54.8°F

- Average daily maximum: 64.1°F

- Average daily minimum: 45.7°F

The coldest city in Delaware—the first state to ratify the Constitution—is also its largest. As the Delaware Valley's oldest settlement, Wilmington has a rich history. In addition to stopping by its museums, visitors can head down to the Wilmington Riverfront to enjoy water views, dine at its many restaurants, or take advantage of tax-free shopping.

