Kansas: Goodland
- #109 coldest nationally
- Average annual temperature: 51.3°F
- Average daily maximum: 65°F
- Average daily minimum: 37.6°F
Goodland is located in western Kansas, not far from the Colorado border. It is at the center of the Land and Sky Scenic Byway, a nearly 90-mile route that showcases the area's agricultural beauty—from wildlife to golden wheat fields and brightly colored sunflowers. Tourist attractions like Kansas' highest point, Mount Sunflower, various museums, and an 80-foot easel featuring a replica of a Vincent Van Gogh painting are accessible from the byway.
