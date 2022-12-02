Alabama: Huntsville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- #196 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 62°F

- Average daily maximum: 72.8°F

- Average daily minimum: 51.4°F

Huntsville—also known as the "Rocket City"— is the coldest place in the southern state of Alabama with average temperatures hovering between the low 50s and the low 60s. While the city is far from the coldest in the country, its mild temperatures provide a nice atmosphere to visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Museum or explore the mountains of the Tennessee Valley.

