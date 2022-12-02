ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska: Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow)

By Michelle Holihan // Shutterstock
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TLHTO_0jVfqjPl00

- #1 coldest nationally

- Average annual temperature: 11.7°F

- Average daily maximum: 17.2°F

- Average daily minimum: 6.3°F

If mild southern temperatures aren't cold enough for you, head to the northernmost city in the U.S.: Utqiaġvik—formerly known as Barrow—Alaska. Given its location north of the Arctic Circle, it's not surprising that this is the coldest place on the list. The area usually experiences below-freezing temperatures for more than 100 days of the year. Utqiaġvik is also one of the few places in the United States to observe polar bears and snowy owls in their native habitat.

