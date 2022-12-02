Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Food Finders to be at Ivy Tech Today
Ivy Tech Lafayette will host the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry on the college’s southside campus at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6. The Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen item, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need. This...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Wonderland: holiday events to check out this December
Staying in town during break? Bloomington is hosting several holiday events this December. Pajamborie Fundraiser Party with Santa & Mrs. Claus. This fundraiser includes decorating Christmas crafts while listening to Christmas music, partaking in a friendly plush snowball fight, and listening to Santa and Mrs. Claus share Christmas stories from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at 101 W. Kirkwood Ave. Those who attend will also receive a special Christmas bell from Santa’s workshop that will be used to sing along to Christmas carols. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at 320 W. 8th St., Suite 200 at the front desk.
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
‘Light Your Way’ parade returns to Downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Light Your Way” parade made its return to downtown Terre Haute on Saturday, bringing hundreds of families out to enjoy the festivities. It’s a part of the “Miracle on 7th Street” event put on by the nonprofit organization over the weekend. Terre Haute resident Sandra Bidewell said she looks forward […]
mymixfm.com
‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
WLFI.com
2022 Lafayette Christmas Parade successful despite Big 10 Championship on same day
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Lafayette Christmas Parade. Noticeably absent from the Lafayette Christmas Parade were the Boilermaker Special and the Purdue All-American Marching Band. That was due to the Big 10 Championship Game in the Circle City. However, there were still close...
wbiw.com
One year at IU Health Bloomington celebration
BLOOMINGTON – It has been one year since IU Health team members from across the state helped move over 200 patients from the legacy Bloomington hospital to the new IU Health Bloomington. “The team has had a very unique experience of moving into and finding their footing in a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival Downtown Frankfort A Big Hit With Community
On a cold and breezy night, The first annual Christmas Tree Festival entertained hundreds of families for a night of song, music and games. The evening started out with movies and cookie decorating at the Frankfort Library. From there it continued on to the Tree Lighting Ceremony where the tree...
WTHI
Animal Shelters facing over-capacity in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal shelters across the Wabash Valley are full and are struggling to accept any more animals. The Terre Haute Humane Society is a dedicated shelter that promotes welfare and refuge for animals in Terre Haute. The shelter typically holds over 200 animals but is currently closer to 300.
WTHI
District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WIBC.com
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
WTHI
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
