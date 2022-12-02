ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Food Finders to be at Ivy Tech Today

Ivy Tech Lafayette will host the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry on the college’s southside campus at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6. The Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food, including fresh produce, an assortment of frozen item, essential non-perishable items, and breads to people in need. This...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Wonderland: holiday events to check out this December

Staying in town during break? Bloomington is hosting several holiday events this December. Pajamborie Fundraiser Party with Santa & Mrs. Claus. This fundraiser includes decorating Christmas crafts while listening to Christmas music, partaking in a friendly plush snowball fight, and listening to Santa and Mrs. Claus share Christmas stories from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at 101 W. Kirkwood Ave. Those who attend will also receive a special Christmas bell from Santa’s workshop that will be used to sing along to Christmas carols. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at 320 W. 8th St., Suite 200 at the front desk. 
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Waynedale News

Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations

On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
BLUFFTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Light Your Way’ parade returns to Downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Light Your Way” parade made its return to downtown Terre Haute on Saturday, bringing hundreds of families out to enjoy the festivities.  It’s a part of the “Miracle on 7th Street” event put on by the nonprofit organization over the weekend. Terre Haute resident Sandra Bidewell said she looks forward […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

‘Santa Train’ brings hundreds to Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The “Santa Train” made its return to Sullivan on Sunday, bringing hundreds of community members out to celebrate the occasion. The train not only brought Santa and Mrs. Claus, but a hoist of other characters for families to interact and take pictures with. The...
SULLIVAN, IN
wbiw.com

One year at IU Health Bloomington celebration

BLOOMINGTON – It has been one year since IU Health team members from across the state helped move over 200 patients from the legacy Bloomington hospital to the new IU Health Bloomington. “The team has had a very unique experience of moving into and finding their footing in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Animal Shelters facing over-capacity in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal shelters across the Wabash Valley are full and are struggling to accept any more animals. The Terre Haute Humane Society is a dedicated shelter that promotes welfare and refuge for animals in Terre Haute. The shelter typically holds over 200 animals but is currently closer to 300.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHI

School corporation investigating racial harassment claims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy