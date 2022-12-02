Read full article on original website
Tips to avoid a tree fire this holiday season
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The holiday season is in full swing, and local fire officials want to remind you of the hazards Christmas trees can cause if they’re not cared for properly. Billy Roberts, Deputy Fire Marshal for the Terre Haute Fire Department, said it’s important to...
Toys given to area children, thanks to Indiana Pacers
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A partnership brings joy to some local elementary school kids this holiday season. 96 children from elementary schools in Parke and Vermillion counties received at least three toys today, as part of the “Big Toy Giveaway. Pacers Sports and Entertainment partnered with toy company Jakks Pacific to give away toys to over 100 organizations in Indiana.
Sheriff ID’s Shelburn pedestrian killed by train
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Shelburn on Dec. 4. Cottom confirmed the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at the Mill Street and Interurban Road intersection. Investigation revealed the woman had been walking west along Mill Street, and had just crossed the tracks as a northbound train approached the intersection.
1 deputy hurt, vehicle damaged in Greene Co. pursuit
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One Monroe County Sheriff’s Sergeant was injured and had his patrol vehicle damaged in a Greene County pursuit that ended in Monroe County. At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, A Chevy Suburban driven by Cody Reeves fled Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies. Reeves reportedly...
Vigo Co. Council approves both Saturn Petcare 10 year tax abatement resolutions
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Tuesday evening, the Vigo County Council approved both 10 year tax abatement resolutions for Saturn Petcare in a special meeting. The council vote was six to one on both resolutions. The 10 year personal property tax abatement, and the 10 year real property tax abatement. It comes after a public hearing on the resolutions.
VCSC letter addressing allegations of racial harassment at West Vigo High School sent to families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A letter from Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth was sent out to school corporation families Monday evening. It addressed recent allegations of racial harassment concerning student behavior at West Vigo High School. The letter states that in early November, Vigo County Schools was made aware of a student transferring from West Vigo due to claims of racial harassment.
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside the vehicle at the time and refused to exit, instead choosing to drive away.
