World Cup hits & misses: Harry Kane finds form at perfect time, Kylian Mbappe's threat to England defence
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Sunday's action as England reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup to set up a meeting with France next weekend... Gareth Southgate's tactical nous is growing as this tournament goes on. He's been a little bit more adventurous going with a 4-3-3 formation, giving the...
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
England vs France: Luke Shaw says it would be 'naive' to focus solely on Kylian Mbappe in World Cup quarter-final
Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to focus solely on the threat of Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash against France. England beat Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 meeting on Sunday to set up a date with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
Race of the Day: Black Gerry could go in again at Fontwell for Gary Moore team
At The Races expert Gary Nutting has taken aim at Fontwell's excellent Tuesday card and given a big-race verdict to boot. Sky Sports Racing's feature jumps event on Tuesday, in terms of class and competitive numbers, is the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase at Fontwell (14.05). Centrepiece of a...
Gary Neville: England's Jude Bellingham looks like he can do everything | Roy Keane: He performs like a world-class midfielder
Gary Neville said England midfielder Jude Bellingham "looks like he can do everything" after another starring performance in their 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal. Sky Sports' Neville was glowing in his praise for the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has started every game for England at the World Cup so far.
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse
Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.
Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth: Anis Mehmeti stars as Chairboys cruise in first-ever 'Access All Areas' match
Anis Mehmeti scored one and made the other in Wycombe's 2-0 victory over Portsmouth which lifted them into the top half of Sky Bet League One. It was just what the Chairboys deserved for a largely dominant performance against an out-of-sorts Pompey, who allowed a chance to move into the play-off places to pass them by.
Tuesday Tips
Credrojava looks likely to take a starring role at Fontwell as she embarks over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Novices' Hurdle. A winning point to pointer back in February, she subsequently changed hands for £80,000 and immediately paid back a small chunk of that price tag when winning an Aintree bumper in October. It is interesting Harry Fry has opted to move to hurdles rather than have a bumper season, but given her win between the flags, Credrojava looks likely to give her best over obstacles.
World Cup 2022 - Japan 1-1 Croatia AET (1-3 on pens): Croatia reach quarter-finals after Dominik Livakovic heroics in penalty shootout win
Croatia have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan 3-1 on penalties - including three saves from Dominik Livakovic during the shootout - following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. It was the first knockout game to play an additional half an hour in Qatar after a largely even...
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: William Philo can keep improving in Lingfield handicap chase on Monday
Alan Thomson takes a close look at a 12-runner contest at Lingfield on Monday, with an each-way fancy selected, live on Sky Sports Racing. There's a healthy 12-runner turn-out for Lingfield's Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase (3.25), a class five contest run over a distance just short of three miles (live on Sky Sports Racing).
England captain Ben Stokes' boldness pays off as side seal famous fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Ben Stokes was rewarded for his bold declaration, attacking fields and shrewd tactics as England completed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan late in the final session of the first Test in Rawalpindi to claim one of their greatest wins. Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah (6) lbw in the fading...
Rangers AGM: Douglas Park suggests Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos' contract demands 'unattainable'
Rangers chairman Douglas Park has told the club's AGM that Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent's Rangers contract demands may be "unattainable". Both players are out of contract at the end of the season and able to speak to other clubs from January as they enter the final six months of their deals.
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone
Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
Irish Champion Hurdle: Leopardstown remains the plan for Honeysuckle despite Hatton's Grace defeat
The Irish Champion Hurdle remains the likely next step for Honeysuckle after suffering defeat for the first time in her career at Fairyhouse. Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare was bidding for a record fourth Hatton's Grace Hurdle success and a 17th consecutive victory overall in Sunday's two-and-a-half-mile feature. But after...
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
