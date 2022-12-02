ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Race of the Day: Black Gerry could go in again at Fontwell for Gary Moore team

At The Races expert Gary Nutting has taken aim at Fontwell's excellent Tuesday card and given a big-race verdict to boot. Sky Sports Racing's feature jumps event on Tuesday, in terms of class and competitive numbers, is the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Chase at Fontwell (14.05). Centrepiece of a...
Triumph Hurdle odds: Lossiemouth cut to 4/1 for Cheltenham Festival after Grade Three glory at Fairyhouse

Lossiemouth staked her Triumph Hurdle claims in style as she led home a Willie Mullins one-two in the Bar One Racing Price Boost Juvenile Hurdle at Fairyhouse. The Closutton handler was responsible for four of the 10 runners in the Grade Three contest, but it became obvious this would be fought out between Lossiemouth and the 5/4 market leader Zarak The Brave as the race entered the business end.
Tuesday Tips

Credrojava looks likely to take a starring role at Fontwell as she embarks over obstacles in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Mares' Novices' Hurdle. A winning point to pointer back in February, she subsequently changed hands for £80,000 and immediately paid back a small chunk of that price tag when winning an Aintree bumper in October. It is interesting Harry Fry has opted to move to hurdles rather than have a bumper season, but given her win between the flags, Credrojava looks likely to give her best over obstacles.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Alice Capsey: England batter ruled out of West Indies tour after suffering broken collarbone

Alice Capsey will miss the remainder of England's limited-overs tour of the West Indies after suffering a broken collarbone in Sunday's one-day international series opener. The 18-year-old helped England to a dominant 142-run victory as she contributed 17 while opening the batting, but was injured in the sixth over of West Indies' response as she attempted to field the ball on the boundary.

