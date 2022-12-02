Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Update On Returning From Injury
The WWE return of Cody Rhodes is likely coming soon as a new update has provided some more insight. When Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, it was a surprise to some while others expected it since it was reported for weeks going into it. Cody beat Seth Rollins in spectacular fashion in his WWE return match after spending the last three years in AEW. The next night on Raw, Cody made it clear that his goal was to become the WWE Champion.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal “Immediately Regretted” AEW Move
A former WWE Superstar has said that William Regal apparently regretted joining AEW due to a “maturity issue” with the company’s management. William Regal looks set to be heading back to WWE less than a year after he was released from the company. A lot has changed in the wrestling landscape in that time and Regal will return to a company now headed by his close friend and the man he helped to build NXT, Triple H.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown
Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Agreed To AEW Deal Just Minutes Before Their Debut
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he verbally agreed to his AEW deal just thirty minutes before he made his debut for Tony Khan’s company. Tony Nese made his AEW debut on the October 23rd, 2021 edition of Dynamite when he was seen sitting in the crowd for the show. Nese had previously been part of WWE, primarily in the company’s cruiserweight division before he was released by the company in June 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
itrwrestling.com
Forgotten WWE Star Makes Shock AEW Rampage Debut 14 Years After Release (SPOILER)
Fans tuning in to this Friday’s AEW Rampage may receive a blast from the past, with a forgotten name from the mid-2000s making an appearance on the show. This week’s Rampage was recorded on Wednesday (November 30th) following AEW Dynamite and will air Friday night (December 2nd). The main event of this week’s show will see Darby Allin take on Cole Karter in singles action.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Women’s Star Slaps Braun Strowman (Video)
Last night’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The final saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar in an incredible main event to win the tournament and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. That was not the last match of the night however,...
ringsidenews.com
Vince Russo Says WWE Needs To Pair Baron Corbin With An Attractive Woman On-Screen
Baron Corbin has been part of WWE for ten years now, and he made the most out of any role that was given to him. In fact, Corbin has gone through various changes over the years and remains relevant even now. While he is still finding his footing with his new character, Vince Russo already made a very bizarre suggestion for Corbin.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 12/02/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured Orange Cassidy defending the All-American Title in a Lumberjack Match along with Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett teaming up. As usual for Rampage, I’ll do a summary review of the matches and then play-by-play for the main event. I did not do a review for last week’s show. Sometimes life is too busy and I don’t have time for Rampage. I thought Preston Vance turning on Dark Order was really well done on that show. The FTR match with Top Flight was very good too.
tjrwrestling.net
Tegan Nox Makes Return To WWE
During her time in NXT while Paul “Triple H” Levesque was running the show, Tegan Nox was one of the biggest babyfaces in the developmental brand. Unfortunately for Nox, she suffered several injuries throughout her career, and it eventually led to Nox leaving the promotion. Now, she’s back in WWE.
bodyslam.net
Roman Reigns Asked For Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Storyline
WWE Survivor Series this past weekend saw a spot in the Men’s War Games where Kevin Owens landed a stiff slap on Roman Reigns, causing him to suffer a reported eardrum injury. This led to a bit of friction between the two rivals backstage. However, it seems like the issues have been resolved moving forward.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE Plans For Final Raw Of 2022
The final WWE Raw of 2022 may be a taped show due to when it airs and other events that WWE has planned for that day. The final episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2022 takes place on December 26th, which is the day after Christmas and is also known as Boxing Day for some of us. There is not a live episode of Raw planned for that night according to the company’s schedule.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, FKA Luke Harper in WWE) on December 3 at a WWE Live Event in Rochester, New York. Wrestling Inc.'s Ella Jay shared a video of Rollins' tribute via Twitter. The video is available watch at this link here. Rochester is the hometown of Lee.
Stephanie McMahon talks White Rabbits and Bray Wyatt’s WWE return
Bray Wyatt has been back in WWE for roughly a month and a half, but the specter of his return has loomed much longer, with the first hints of a White Rabbit-themed arrival coming all the way back in September. Before he stepped foot in the ring at WWE’s Extreme Rules, there were QR codes, website links, latitude/longitude coordinates, and even messages spelled out in Yautja, the language of the titular monsters from the Predator franchise.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Updates On Cody Rhodes' Recovery And WWE Return
Cody Rhodes made a dashing return to WWE on the first night of WrestleMania 38 back in April, defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins in an impromptu match. However, two months into his comeback, "The American Nightmare" was ruled out of action indefinitely after suffering a pectoral muscle tear. Despite the setback, Rhodes successfully performed in his advertised Hell in a Cell match against Rollins at the namesake event. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has yet to return to WWE programming since the Hell in a Cell premium live event in June, but a fresh update on his recovery has provided some insight into how close Rhodes is to being back in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage News On AEW Talent Questioning Recent Booking Decision
The apparent departure of William Regal from AEW has led to some people within the company questioning a recent booking decision. At AEW Full Gear on November 19th, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (better known as MJF) became the AEW World Champion after William Regal turned on the champion Jon Moxley by sliding the dreaded brass knuckles to MJF. While the referee wasn’t looking, MJF punched Moxley with the brass knuckles on his fist and pinned Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.
