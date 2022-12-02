The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

The remains of a dead fish are seen in the the dried-out bed on the north shore of the Salton Sea. Damian Dovarganes/ASSOCIATED PRESS

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea.

The recommendations, released in a report Thursday , marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral-

rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world. As global demand for lithium has exploded, these reserves have been hungrily eyed as California’s next Gold Rush.

Lithium is used in various consumer products, including smartphones, tablets, scales and vape pens. But because lithium can store and discharge high volumes of energy, it’s also critical for the electrification of cars and batteries, upon which much of the world’s decarbonization strategies depend.

And while global demand for lithium is expected to grow tenfold in the next decade, virtually none is produced in the United States — most comes from Argentina, Chile, Australia and China.

The Salton Sea could change that. Experts estimate that the region’s mineral- rich geothermal brine could satisfy up to one-third of today’s global lithium demand and unleash billions of dollars of new economic infrastructure development. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called lithium production “a license to print money.”

The Salton Sea is “what we refer to as the Saudi Arabia of lithium down there in the Imperial Valley, this extraordinary economic opportunity,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a press conference in February.

But there are also serious concerns. This salty stretch of water that bisects Riverside and Imperial counties is known as one the most toxic water bodies in the state. The current sea was formed in the early 1900s when flood water from the Colorado River breached an irrigation canal.

Once an idyllic retreat known for its celebrity sightings, its shorelines have since been abandoned as scorching temperatures and a shift in agricultural practices have caused the water to evaporate, exposing a dusty smattering of toxic chemicals that have blown as far as Los Angeles.

Since the late ‘90s, the sea has shrunk by more than 45 square miles, according to the Pacific Institute , roughly the size of the city of San Francisco. “It is an environmental catastrophe,” said Juan S. Acero Triana, a UC Irvine hydrologist and lead author of a new study focused on the movement of water on and below Earth’s surface near the Salton Sea.

Another challenge is extracting this “white gold” from geothermal brines is a process that’s never been attempted before at such a scale. But beyond overcoming unproven technological challenges, many residents and tribal groups are worried about being guinea pigs for a new and potentially toxic venture.

Imperial Valley already suffers from some of the worst air pollution in the state, coupled with the highest unemployment and poverty rates. “My biggest fear is that mining in the California desert could contaminate the aquifer we depend on for our drinking water and even reach the Colorado River,” Preston J. Arrow-weed, a member of the Quechan Tribe and president of the Ah-Mut Pipa Foundation, wrote in a recent op-ed .

All mining enterprises are environmentally harmful, the report conceded. “It scars landscapes, adversely affects ecosystems and habitat, is water- and energy-intensive, and can pollute air and water resources,” it said.

Still, the report suggested that the extraction technologies proposed in the Imperial Valley have been designed to allow a lower-impact, more sustainable, environmentally beneficial approach to lithium recovery.

It’s clear that Newsom sees the Salton Sea as an opportunity not to be missed. In February, his administration outlined a plan that committed to building out battery manufacturing in tandem with the state’s lithium production and processing, increasing economic opportunity and delivering more jobs to the region.

And with this week’s green light from the commission, his administration has moved one step closer to reshaping California’s Imperial Valley into “Lithium Valley.”