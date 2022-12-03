ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south

By Alicia Roberts, CBS3 Staff, Matt Petrillo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Suspect fatally shot by Delaware state trooper on Interstate 95 02:22

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired.

"During the foot pursuit, the suspect pointed a gun at troopers and gunfire ensued," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell from the Delaware State Police said.

A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.

The school bus was hit by three bullets nearby the scene. One bullet hit the bus door and hit the driver's armrest. A second bullet hit a window frame but did not enter the bus. According to a school statement, a third bullet was lodged in the roof of the bus. No students were injured.

The suspect then fled to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where they stole a vehicle and fled the area.

"Troopers gave chase and there were additional shots fired at this location," Senior Corporal Hatchell said.

The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where the suspect ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south.

They successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896.

Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, the suspect was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained.

"I got scared," Julissa Trofel, a Newport neighbor, said.

Neighbors heard a barrage of bullets outside their homes on East Ayer Street in Newport near Wilmington around 7:30 Friday morning. One woman recorded police swarming the area after those shots were fired.

"My heart started beating really hard because it was just right there," Trofel said. "It was around 11 cop cars, it was a lot of detectives, it was crazy this morning."

Another neighbor, Willa Starke, was walking her dog in the neighborhood and saw the suspect drop a cellphone. So, quick-thinking, Starke thought like a detective.

"I went and picked it up because I thought it was gonna get run over and I thought they might want that so I went and picked it up and actually used one of my doggy bags so I didn't put fingerprints on it," she said.

A neighbor shot a cellphone video of police taking that doggy bag with the crucial evidence inside.

"(The officer) said, 'thank you,' and I said, 'I hope I did the right thing.' He said, 'that will help us with identification,'" Starke said.

Commuters in Delaware experienced massive delays as the investigation was underway across multiple scenes.

I-95 northbound and southbound lanes were closed in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday. According to state officials, the part of I-95 has since been reopened.

Delaware State Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays.

Delaware State Police provide update along I-95 fatal shooting 03:42

Delaware State Police gave additional updates Friday afternoon.

Police say they attempted CPR but the suspect died at the scene.

The man's name has not been released. Right now, the investigation continues and detectives are processing several crime scenes.

michael walsh
3d ago

glad the officers are safe. That guy won't ever do that again,.putting all those peoples lives In jeopardy. painful death

TSmith
3d ago

Thank you for your service officers and for saving the taxpayers millions of dollars.

