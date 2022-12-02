Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
MLB
In Verlander, Mets replace one ace with another
SAN DIEGO -- Upon learning late last week that Jacob deGrom had decided to leave for Texas without giving his old team a chance to counter, general manager Billy Eppler sent deGrom a congratulatory text message. The two had spoken regularly in late November, and Eppler understood the possibility that deGrom might sign elsewhere. Lingering on the implications would not have been productive.
Reports: Cubs land Jameson Taillon for 4 years, $68M
The Chicago Cubs, who had just one pitcher win more than seven games this year, beefed up their rotation on
MLB
Awaiting Judge's decision, Yankees World holds its collective breath
SAN DIEGO -- Still smarting from his club’s loss in the League Championship Series, the reigning Most Valuable Player entered free agency. With the calendar reading Dec. 6, a decision was made, the superstar outfielder selecting his hometown Giants over the franchise that drafted and developed him. That player...
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
'You win with star players': Phils, Turner agree to $300M deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Dave Dombrowski promised the Phillies would “push the needle” this offseason. Multiple sources told MLB.com that the Phillies and Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract. The deal, which is pending a physical, sent a message to the Dodgers, Braves, Mets and the rest of the National League that Phillies managing partner John Middleton and the rest of the organization is not content to just win the NL pennant in 2022.
MLB
Julio's All-MLB nod caps marvelous rookie season
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason accolades continue to pile up for Julio Rodríguez, who on Monday was selected to the All-MLB Second Team among outfielders. Unlike the Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Awards, which are awarded to one player in both the American League and National League, the All-MLB Team recognizes the best player(s) at each position across the Majors, as a whole.
MLB
Post-Trea, LA has options in-house (Lux) and on the market
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner had a dominant year-and-a-half run for the Dodgers, but that tenure has come to an end, as the two-time All-Star will reportedly join the Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal. Because Turner had a clear preference of going back to the East Coast, the...
MLB
Phils add Taijuan Walker, near deal with Matt Strahm (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies are not wasting time at the Winter Meetings. Two sources told MLB.com on Tuesday night that the Phillies and right-hander Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract, pending a physical. Walker, 30, will slot behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez in Philadelphia's rotation, while a combination of left-handers Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez and top pitching prospects like righty Andrew Painter will vie for the No. 5 job.
MLB
Nats seek starting pitching, power heading into '23
SAN DIEGO -- The Nationals arrived for the 2022 Winter Meetings two weeks after non-tendering a starting pitcher and designated hitter/first baseman, and just one week after signing a potential starting third baseman and an outfielder. But even after those early offseason moves, there still are several needs for the...
MLB
Backstop on front burner for Guardians at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The first day of the Winter Meetings is in the books, and Sean Murphy is still on the trade market. The Guardians have reportedly been interested in the Oakland backstop all winter. The interest is there. The need is there. Now, we are waiting to see if a deal can get done.
MLB
'Euphoria': deGrom signing elevates Rangers' expectations
SAN DIEGO -- The week after Thanksgiving, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was feeling a little under the weather. By the following Thursday, GM Chris Young knew exactly what would make him feel better. “I got you some medicine. I got you a pitcher,” Young said he told Bochy on the...
MLB
11 teams that should make noise at Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings are back in San Diego this week, the first time since 2019 that the event is being held in person. We know the players who will dominate headlines, namely Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. But which teams will be the most active as roster-building for 2023 and beyond starts to take shape?
MLB
Outfield glut expands D-backs' trade options
SAN DIEGO -- Another day, another rumor involving the D-backs at the MLB Winter Meetings. One day after the D-backs were linked to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that the club has discussed a trade with the A's involving catcher Sean Murphy. •...
MLB
Former MVP Bellinger agrees to deal with Cubs (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Cubs manager David Ross was doing a segment on MLB Network on Tuesday afternoon when news broke that free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger had agreed to a deal with Chicago. Host Kevin Millar broke the news to Ross on air. "Really?" Ross said with a smile. "Nice....
MLB
Royals staying 'engaged' on all pitching fronts
SAN DIEGO -- The Royals are trying to get better on the pitching front. And they’re doing that in multiple ways. The most obvious, of course, is to add to the pitching staff externally. As the Winter Meetings began at the Manchester Grand Hyatt this week, the Royals remained hopeful of an eventual reunion with Zack Greinke and they would also like to add a swingman-type who could serve as both a rotation and bullpen option.
MLB
Haniger agrees to three-year, $43.5 million deal with Giants
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants continue to play the waiting game with top free-agent target Aaron Judge, but they still landed another power-hitting outfielder with local ties on Tuesday. Mitch Haniger, a Mountain View native who attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million...
MLB
CBT 'not an obstacle' as Blue Jays plan for big payroll
SAN DIEGO -- Money matters, and as the Blue Jays search for ways to turn a good team into a great one, finances have never been more important. This organization now lives near the top when it comes to expectations and spending. Toronto is just waiting for the postseason results to follow, and its budget will determine how aggressive it can be on the open market -- which is kicking into high gear at the Winter Meetings.
MLB
Nats land No. 2 pick in inaugural MLB Draft Lottery
SAN DIEGO -- After the ping-pong balls were drawn, the Nationals landed the No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft via the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery on Tuesday night at the Winter Meetings. The Pirates will select first overall in July. For the first time, the Draft order was...
MLB
Kahnle reunites with Yankees on 2-year deal (source)
SAN DIEGO -- The Yankees brought one of their homegrown players back into the fold on Tuesday -- just not the one everyone has been asking about. As the baseball world waits to learn if Aaron Judge will continue his career in pinstripes, the Yankees agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with right-hander Tommy Kahnle, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the deal.
MLB
GM: Brewers 'looking to build around' star trio
SAN DIEGO -- Brewers general manager Matt Arnold came a little closer Tuesday to declaring that co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff and two-time club MVP Willy Adames are off-limits in trades. “We get phone calls on these guys all the time, and that’s a great thing,” Arnold said during...
