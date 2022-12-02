Read full article on original website
Related
Deputy must answer questions about alleged banditos on-duty crime: Judge
An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy – alleging he was pressured to quit his job by a clique of deputies known as the Banditos – must answer questions about an on-duty crime he allegedly saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled today.
New LA Sheriff Says He Thinks Deputies Are Ready For A Stabilizer. Union Says It'll 'Wait And See'
In a conversation with LAist, the new sheriff acknowledges that, as an outsider, "I have my work cut out for me" in winning the support of the department's rank-and-file.
theeastcountygazette.com
Settlement Enforcement Officers Receive Training on California Law Regarding Use of Deadly Force
According to a report by Hannah Wiley of the Los Angeles Times, the Pomona Police Department must retrain its officers in accordance with a 2019 law that altered California’s rules for the use of deadly force. As part of a recent settlement agreement, the Pomona Police Department is required...
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Apprehends Incarcerated Man Who Had Walked Away from Delta Conservation Camp
December 5, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Service Unit agents apprehended Raul Mejia on Dec. 3. Mejia had. walked away from Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County on Thursday, Dec. 1. Mejia, 22, was located by CDCR special agents in Los...
theavtimes.com
WATCH: Robert Luna sworn in as new Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. The ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the county Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles was attended by...
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
texasbreaking.com
Officials Search for Prisoner Who “Managed to Escape” from LA County Facility
A prisoner who “walked away” from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County is being sought after by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials. ‘Managed to Escape’. The 39-year-old Juan Avina was last seen around 9 p.m. on December 2. The CDCR claims he is...
LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information
Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.
Total recall: Inside the saga of LA's left-wing DA George Gascon, set to take another turn
It’s been three months since District Attorney George Gascon beat a bipartisan recall effort in Los Angeles, but for several dozen volunteers, the election is far from over.
Los Angeles police announce 18 arrests in massive organized retail theft ring day after new sheriff sworn in
The LAPD announced the arrested of 18 suspects in a large organized retail theft operation same weekend Robert Luna was sworn in as new LA County Sheriff after Alex Villanueva's defeat.
CA college killing suspect wrote about troubles with co-workers
A man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a former co-worker with his car at a Southern California community college called the victim out by name in a social media post in which he claimed he was treated unfairly while he worked at the school, according to a news report.
Avenatti Faces Years More in Prison at OC Sentencing
Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to face years in federal prison when he is sentenced in a Santa Ana courtroom on Monday.
foxla.com
Deputies investigating racist graffiti in Lynwood high school bathroom as potential hate crime
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Deputies are investigating after graffiti with racial slurs was found tagged in restrooms at a Lynwood high school on multiple occasions, according to the district. Racial slurs were found written in the bathroom of Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School on two separate occasions recently, according to a...
Fontana Herald News
Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges
A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
DTLA Man Convicted in COVID-19 Loans Scam
A downtown Los Angeles man was found guilty today of federal criminal charges for fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 --and attempting to obtain an additional $1.85 million -- in COVID-relief loans for several companies he claimed to own and operate.
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, Dec. 5, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday....
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing
The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
Advocate
Day Rodas, Trans Woman Who Worked at L.A. LGBT Center, Found Dead
Day Rodas, a transgender woman who worked for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, was found dead Thursday morning on a roadside in Malibu, Calif., and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Police have not stated exactly what caused her death, Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports. Her family...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
texasbreaking.com
Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire
According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
Comments / 0