Los Angeles County, CA

theavtimes.com

WATCH: Robert Luna sworn in as new Los Angeles County Sheriff

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. The ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the county Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles was attended by...
CBS LA

LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information

Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910. 
Fontana Herald News

Search warrant leads to arrest of San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges

A search warrant led to the arrest of a 23-year-old San Bernardino man on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. During an ongoing investigation, Deputy Angelini developed probable cause to write a search warrant for a residence located in the 24000 block of 4th Street in San Bernardino. On Dec. 2 at about 8:05 p.m., deputies served the search warrant at the location.
KFI AM 640

DTLA Man Convicted in COVID-19 Loans Scam

A downtown Los Angeles man was found guilty today of federal criminal charges for fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 --and attempting to obtain an additional $1.85 million -- in COVID-relief loans for several companies he claimed to own and operate.
theavtimes.com

LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections

Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, Dec. 5, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday....
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing

The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
Advocate

Day Rodas, Trans Woman Who Worked at L.A. LGBT Center, Found Dead

Day Rodas, a transgender woman who worked for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, was found dead Thursday morning on a roadside in Malibu, Calif., and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Police have not stated exactly what caused her death, Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports. Her family...
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
