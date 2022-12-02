Read full article on original website
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte surprised many Tiger fans on Monday, Dec. 5, with news that he plans to return for his senior season. Boutte made the announcement via social media. Boutte has 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the...
Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023. After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game
ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) was outmatched in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for four touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-30 win over the Tigers. The Tigers put together...
Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington had been transferred to Angola after an escape attempt from St. Tammy Parish Jail, police say. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington...
Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3). According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
