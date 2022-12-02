ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox8live.com

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte surprised many Tiger fans on Monday, Dec. 5, with news that he plans to return for his senior season. Boutte made the announcement via social media. Boutte has 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the...
fox8live.com

Tulane finishes ahead of LSU in final AP college football poll of regular season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were the top four in the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season released Sunday (Dec. 4). And, after winning its first American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, Coach Willie Fritz’s Tulane Green Wave (11-2) moved up four spots to No. 14, finishing the regular season ranked ahead of LSU.
fox8live.com

Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023. After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
fox8live.com

No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) was outmatched in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for four touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-30 win over the Tigers. The Tigers put together...
fox8live.com

Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
fox8live.com

Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3). According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

