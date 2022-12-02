Read full article on original website
The Devastating Death Of Irene Cara
Singer and actress Irene Cara, best known for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical "Fame" and being the stunning voice behind the iconic main theme of the 1983 musical "Flashdance" titled "Flashdance... What a Feeling," has died in her Florida home (per The Hollywood Reporter). She was 63 years old. The news came out this Saturday, November 26. At the time of this writing, a cause of death has not yet been disclosed.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
‘Emancipation’ Producer Criticized After Walking Red Carpet With Photograph That Inspired Film
Joey McFarland, the Oscar-nominated producer who has in the past generated headlines for his role in the 1MDB embezzlement scandal, is sparking controversy once again. At the Emancipation premiere Wednesday, McFarland turned heads by walking the red carpet with the original photograph that inspired the film, one showing the scarred back of a man known as Peter who escaped enslavement. On the carpet, McFarland told reporters that he curates and owns a collection of photos of African Americans from the 19th century, citing his “love of history.” More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Smith's 'Emancipation': What the Critics Are SayingWill Smith Returns...
White Lotus’ Theo James Explains How The Divergent Franchise Negatively Affected His Career
White Lotus star Theo Games explains how the Divergent series had a negative effect on his career.
‘We can’t paint a rosy picture’: Robert Downey Sr’s life of drugs, taboo-busting films and parental regrets
It’s almost weird that there aren’t more documentaries about Robert Downey Jr. There’s a very good case for the Iron Man actor being the biggest movie star on the planet for the past decade. For all the opinion pieces you see about the “death of the A-lister”, Downey Jr is just about as big-time as it gets: a performer whose seemingly effortless onscreen charm made him a star twice over. By 2018, he was reportedly making as much as $75m (£61m) for a single Marvel movie. But dive into his past, and it’s not so rosy: pain; addiction; a career on the brink of...
‘Emancipation’ star Will Smith says he hopes ‘horrific decision’ to slap Chris Rock doesn’t taint response to the historical drama
In his first television interview since slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year, “Emancipation” star Will Smith told Trevor Noah he hoped filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, co-star Ben Foster, and the other artisans involved in the project wouldn’t be penalized by awards voters “based on a horrific decision on my part.” “It’s Antoine’s masterpiece. He has created an absolute masterpiece. Bob Richardson, the DP. Ben Foster. All the way down. These top artists in the world have done some of the best work of their career,” Smith told Noah on “The Daily Show.” “The idea they might be denied because...
Joanne Whalley says her favorite line of dialogue ever in new Willow series
Joanne Whalley is eager to laugh at her past. The actress, who starred as Sorsha in 1988's Willow and returns as an older, queenly version of the character in the new Disney+ series, is delighted to be back in the fantasy world. But it does come with some baggage, given that she met ex-husband and father of her children, Val Kilmer, on the set of the film.
Dominic West (‘The Crown’): ‘I see Charles as a tragic hero with a tragic flaw’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I see Charles as a tragic hero with a tragic flaw, and this flaw is this marriage that he entered into, knowing that he loved somebody else,” declares Dominic West about playing the former Prince of Wales and now King Charles III in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning “The Crown.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I think most people’s understanding of Charles is that whatever misfortune he was going through, he sort of brought it upon himself because he agreed to marry someone knowing that he loves someone else. And that’s the sort of fatal floor he has, and...
The Try Guys Expertly Removed Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos, And The Editors Deserve A Raise
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
‘Glass Onion’ Creator Rian Johnson Will Produce MGM’s First Movie Under Jen Salke
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired an upcoming film based on Percival Everett’s novel “Erasure.” The currently untitled movie, which is the first announcement to come under Jen Salke’s newly added MGM oversight, will star “Westworld” Emmy-winner Jeffrey Wright and mark the directorial debut of Cord Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Master of None”). Rian Johnson, the “Knives Out” creator and director, is among the producers. Wright stars in the film as Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author who writes a satirical novel under a pseudonym, aiming to lay bare the hypocrisies of the publishing world. The book’s immediate success forces Monk to...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Fire Country: next episode, cast and everything we know about the new drama
Fire Country is a brand new firefighting drama on primetime. Here’s everything we know about the series.
Cocaine Bear true story: the bizarre events that inspired the movie
If you’re up to date with upcoming movie releases, you’ve probably heard about Cocaine Bear. With a name as striking as that, you’re bound to take notice, and I’m willing to bet that you’re eager to learn more. To our great relief, a trailer for the upcoming thriller movie has been released providing a brief look at the plot, which is about as simple as the name of movie suggests. A bear ingests a large amount of cocaine, which causes it to go on a mindless killing spree in a small town and the surrounding area.
‘Chivalry’ Producer Richard Johns Launches Argo Films With John Travolta Disney+ Short ‘The Shepherd’
British producer Richard Johns has launched a new label, Argo Films. Johns is best known for the 2000 Academy Award-nominated indie horror flick Shadow of a Vampire and several other films, is debuting with a slate of projects and The Shepherd, a completed short for Disney+. The Shepherd, starring John Travolta and Ben Radcliffe, is based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and followed the story of a pilot flying home solo for Christmas in 1957. Iain Softley (Backbeat, Hackers) wrote and directed, and Alfonso Cuarón and Bill Kenwright are co-producers. Argo will also house scripted assets and development projects from Corona Pictures and Corona Television,...
'Willow' Interviews with Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Jon Kasdan And More!
Watch the cast and creators of Disney+'s 'Willow' discuss the TV adaptation of the fantasy classic.
Rare papyrus fragment of the Gospel of John now on view at the Ransom Center
A credit-card-size fragment is all that survives of a manuscript scroll of the Gospel of John that was written in Greek circa A.D. 250-350. Once listed on eBay, it is now in the collection of the University of Texas’ Harry Ransom Center. And it is now on view to the public through Dec. 11.
The potent and poetic metal abstractions of Melvin Edwards in ‘WIRE(D) and CHAIN(ED)’
Internationally acclaimed artist Melvin Edwards’ solo show at the Christian-Green Gallery, part of the University of Texas’ Art Galleries at Black Studies, combines works on paper, freestanding sculpture and wall reliefs, including pieces from Edwards’ ongoing series, “Lynch Fragments.” Organized by gallery curator Phillip Townsend, the works in “WIRE(D) and CHAIN(ED)” provoke new associations from across Edwards’ nearly 60-year career.
‘Wednesday’ Was Not Filmed on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Set, But These Shows Were
'Wednesday' and 'Gilmore Girls' did not share a set, as some fans theorized. 'Pretty Little Liars,' 'Hart of Dixie' and 'You, did, though.
Paint, metaphor, and math combine in Ellen Heck show at Wally Workman Gallery
At Wally Workman Gallery, Ellen Heck’s “Cornucopia” features sensuous, colorful and yet enigmatic paintings. Many feature a girl hidden — sometimes completely, sometimes not — behind a large, strangely shaped vase filled with flowers. With these works, Heck continues her commentary on the late-19th century...
