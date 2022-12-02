Read full article on original website
Hospital Strike Averted In Rhode Island
A hospital strike in Rhode Island has been averted. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, representing more than six-hundred employees at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and CharterCare Home Health Services, has announced that a new deal has been overwhelmingly approved by members. Union general...
Seth Watkins wins the initial Iowa Leopold Conservation
Pinhook Farm of Clarinda has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Iowa Leopold Conservation Award®. Pinhook Farm’s owners, Seth, Christy, Spencer and Tatum Watkins were presented with the $10,000 award at The Big Soil Health Event in Cedar Falls. The Watkins family owns 320 acres and...
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Pancakes or waffles? Bacon or sausage? Butter or cream cheese?. While you're thinking of the answers to these very controversial questions, we have some news to tell you. Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for breakfast lovers — and a few Arizona cities made the list. Here's how they did it:
FBI Joins Investigation Into Power Substation Attacks In North Carolina
Over 35,000 people across North Carolina remained without power on Monday (December 5) morning after vandals damaged two power substations over the weekend. The FBI has joined the investigation as investigators try to determine a motive for the "targeted" attacks. Officials said that those responsible knocked down the gates at the substations and then opened fire on the equipment.
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
LIVE from the CRAzies Tyler Anderson
Live from the CRAzies, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Awards night at Foxwoods Resort Casino: Here's our interview with Chef Tyler Anderson. The CRA is a full-service, nonprofit trade association dedicated to supporting every type and size of restaurant. We are advocates for the Connecticut restaurant industry, a hub for information and a platform for networking. We commit ourselves to offering cost-effective benefits and resources you need to run a profitable business.
LIVE from the CRAzies with The Main Pub
Live from the CRAzies, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Awards night at Foxwoods Resort Casino: Here's our interview with Keith Beaulieu, Board of Directors Chairman of the Connecticut Restaurant Association and The Main Pub. About The Connecticut Restaurant Association:. The CRA is a full-service, nonprofit trade association that supports every type...
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Live from the CRAzies: Mecha Noodle Bar
Live from the CRAzies, the Connecticut Restaurant Association's Awards night at Foxwoods Resort Casino chatting with Peoples Choice Award winner: Mecha Noodle Bar with Rich Reyes!. About The Connecticut Restaurant Association:. The CRA is a full-service, nonprofit trade association dedicated to supporting every type and size of restaurant. We are...
Video: Mystery Object Emerges from Florida Beach
Authorities in Florida are attempting to determine the nature of a mysterious object that emerged from a beach following a pair of hurricanes that swept over the state earlier this year. Measuring approximately 80 feet in length and largely made of wood as well as what seems to be some metal, the weird debris was reportedly first noticed around Thanksgiving in the community of Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County. Officials in the state say that the object had previously been entirely buried beneath the sand and only recently became visible due to erosion brought about by hurricanes Nicole and Ian.
Georgia Man Arrested for Commenting On Sheriff's Most Wanted Facebook Post
A Georgia man has been arrested after commenting on a Facebook post sharing the 'Most Wanted' people in Rockdale County. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted the '10 Most Wanted People in Rockdale County" on Facebook last week. Many people made funny comments saying "what about me?" One person in...
OLCC Announces Cannabis Recalls
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority (OHA) rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.
