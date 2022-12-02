Read full article on original website
watchstadium.com
Peach Bowl Matchup: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
SEC champion Georgia is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after an undefeated season. They’ll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl with the winner advancing to the National Championship.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kendall Milton ‘gaining steam’ into postseason
ATHENS — Kendall Milton is breaking loose in the Georgia football backfield, and just in time. Milton, when last seen, was dancing in the background in Kenny McIntosh’s Instagram locker room celebration video after a 50-30 win over LSU. An hour earlier Milton was dancing over, around and...
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball falls inches short of rivalry upset at Georgia Tech, 79-77
ATLANTA – Georgia basketball head coach Mike White came mere inches short of winning his first rivalry game. The Bulldogs (7-3) had a chance. With seven seconds remaining and trailing by a point, Terry Roberts attempted to inbound a pass that was stolen by the outstretched fingertips of Jalon Moore.
dawgnation.com
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff: ‘You’re always going to look’
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia football in College Football Playoff
As has been the case for much of the season, Ohio State will not have one of its top receivers when it takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The school announced that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in the game as he will begin to prep for the NFL draft.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage
Of course Stetson Bennett being named a Heisman Trophy finalist was met with some sort of uproar on social media. The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires opening salvo in rivalry with Georgia
Brent Key was recently hired at Georgia Tech as its next coach after he served the last part of the season as its interim coach. At an introductory press conference on Monday, Key issued an opening salvo to the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry. “We have an opponent in this state...
247Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Kirk Herbstreit previews Ohio State vs. Georgia, OSU 'redemption' potential
The final College Football Playoff rankings saw Ohio State sneak into the last spot at No. 4 to face top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl after USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday against Utah, 47-24, and Kirk Herbstreit believes the Buckeyes have a real chance at redemption. OSU's lone loss this season came Nov. 26 against Michigan, 45-23, and the No. 2 Wolverines take on third-ranked TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
dawgnation.com
New Georgia Tech coach wants to ‘dominate’ UGA
New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key put archrival UGA on notice during his introductory press conference on Monday. “We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days to defeat… to dominate,” Key told reporters.
247Sports
VIDEO: Langston Hughes coach on Hugh Freeze hire, his top recruits
Daniel Williams currently leads one of the most successful high school football programs in the southeast, with Langston Hughes 14-0 on the season and are headed to the state championship this weekend. The Panthers also boast some of the nation's top recruits, including Auburn safety commitment Terrance Love and a number of blue-chip prospects the Tigers are targeting.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
This vote sets Georgia's course for the next 6 years
“We are doing our best to promote the vote,” says Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP. Rose says the organization is doing everything it can “to make some noise” about how important Tuesday’s Runoff Election is.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
