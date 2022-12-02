ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

dawgnation.com

Georgia tailback Kendall Milton ‘gaining steam’ into postseason

ATHENS — Kendall Milton is breaking loose in the Georgia football backfield, and just in time. Milton, when last seen, was dancing in the background in Kenny McIntosh’s Instagram locker room celebration video after a 50-30 win over LSU. An hour earlier Milton was dancing over, around and...
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage

Of course Stetson Bennett being named a Heisman Trophy finalist was met with some sort of uproar on social media. The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: Kirk Herbstreit previews Ohio State vs. Georgia, OSU 'redemption' potential

The final College Football Playoff rankings saw Ohio State sneak into the last spot at No. 4 to face top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl after USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday against Utah, 47-24, and Kirk Herbstreit believes the Buckeyes have a real chance at redemption. OSU's lone loss this season came Nov. 26 against Michigan, 45-23, and the No. 2 Wolverines take on third-ranked TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
dawgnation.com

New Georgia Tech coach wants to ‘dominate’ UGA

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key put archrival UGA on notice during his introductory press conference on Monday. “We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days to defeat… to dominate,” Key told reporters.
247Sports

VIDEO: Langston Hughes coach on Hugh Freeze hire, his top recruits

Daniel Williams currently leads one of the most successful high school football programs in the southeast, with Langston Hughes 14-0 on the season and are headed to the state championship this weekend. The Panthers also boast some of the nation's top recruits, including Auburn safety commitment Terrance Love and a number of blue-chip prospects the Tigers are targeting.
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
