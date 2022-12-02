Read full article on original website
Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway
Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend Cleve Davis. The Greensboro, GA native, graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers...
Morris Kirkland
Mr. Morris Kirkland, age 76, passed into rest, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Robert and Lillie Mae Williams Kirkland. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a 1965 graduate of the William James High School.
Tammy Rushing retires after 31 years of service to the City of Statesboro
Tammy Rushing, Administrative Assistant for The City of Statesboro Department of Public Works, is retiring after more than 30 years. Rushing will leave a lasting impact, which can be seen throughout her years of dedicated service to the City of Statesboro. The heart and soul which she has put into...
Commissioners clear the way for 3rd new industry for Bulloch
The Bulloch County Commissioners approved a rezoning request that clears the way for a third new industry in Bulloch County. The rezoning request was approved at the bi-monthly regular meeting held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Development Authority of Bulloch County submitted the application to rezone 42.84 acres from...
Stilson’s Jenny Hendrix is Bulloch’s Teacher of the Year
Bulloch County Schools administrators surprised Jenny Hendrix, a Stilson Elementary School teacher, in her classroom on Monday to announce that she is Bulloch County’s Teacher of the Year. Jenny Hendrix, the Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher for Stilson’s pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students, will now represent the...
Orange is the new red and green with “Christmas Belles” at the Averitt Center
As they say, everything is bigger in Texas, and “Christmas Belles,” a big Christmas production set in Texas, is coming to the Averitt Center for the Arts Dec. 8-11. During part of it, the audience will learn that orange may just be the new red and green for at least one person in Fayro.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn, Sr.
Dr. Edwin Lamar Wynn Sr., age 94, went to his heavenly home on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Ed Wynn’s devotion to God, his family, his lifelong friends and his community served as the cornerstone of his life. Ed was born to the late Clarence Jackson Wynn Sr. and Clemmie Marsh Wynn on May 15th 1928. After spending his childhood in Portal, Georgia and graduating from Portal High School in 1945 he began his college career at Georgia Teacher’s College. With a desire to serve his country Ed began training in Pensacola Florida at the Naval Aviation College. However, as a result of an injury his hopes were dashed when he was honorably discharged home. Ed then received a BS in Education from Georgia Teachers College. While there he met the love of his life, the late Mary Dean Rushing. They were married on June 4th 1949.
No injuries as car crashed into office building on Monday
On Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1:42 pm Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Police officers and Statesboro Firefighters to investigate reports of a car that crashed in a building in the 1200 block of Merchants Way in the Market District. On arrival Statesboro firefighters reported that indeed there was a...
Hildreth Davis Collum
Hildreth Davis Collum passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Mrs. Collum was 91 years old. She was born in Egypt, Georgia on October 5, 1931 to Jefferson E. and Sarah Elizabeth Graham Davis. Mrs. Collum was a legal secretary for the US Attorney’s office the Miller Simpson and Tatum law firm for many years.
Southeast Georgia road work traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, December 3 through Friday, December 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Clay Anderson Boykin
A graveside service for Clay Anderson Boykin, 88, will be held on December 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating. Mrs. Boykin died on November 23, 2022, in New Hartford, New York, with her daughters by her side. She was born...
Car crashes into student housing apartment building on GS campus
Public safety agencies responded to a report of a car crash into a student housing apartment building on the GS Campus early Saturday morning. Bulloch County 911 dispatched GS Public Safety, Statesboro Police Department, Bulloch County EMS and Statesboro Fire at 2:03 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 to a report of a crash into Centennial Place apartments on the GS campus. Centennial Place is located at 98 Georgia Avenue on the GS campus and is operated by the university as student housing.
Gene D. McDaniel, Jr.
Mr. Gene D. McDaniel, Jr. age 68, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away the evening of November 29, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Gene was born November 30, 1953 in Danville, Virginia. He moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in his early childhood where he lived until coming to Georgia Southern College in 1972.
John Moore Gould
Mr. John Moore Gould, age 80, died Monday November 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The Statesboro native was a 1960 graduate of Statesboro High School, he later attended Georgia Southern College where he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. John joined the...
Paul L. Moore
Paul Louis Moore, age 91, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice and Southern Manor Companion Care. He was born in Metter, Ga., on March 8, 1931, to Donnie Lee Collins...
Rebecca’s Cafe reach is growing: Hundreds served each week
Since 2009, Rebecca’s Cafe has been serving lunch to those experiencing food insecurity in Statesboro, and its reach has slowly grown. Since April of 2022, the Cafe has doubled its former reach of 100 to more than 200 patrons served each week. “The pace really picked up once people...
SPD searching for Michael Kelly suspect in Park Place shooting
The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is searching for Statesboro resident Michael Kelly in connection with a shooting in the Park Place Apartments complex in Statesboro. On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at at 1:45 p.m. SPD officers and detectives responded to Park Place Apartments for a shooting. Upon their arrival, they located a 27 year old male shot once in the torso.
SPD releases dashcam video of student housing car crash
Grice Connect has been reporting on a car crash that occurred Saturday morning, December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m. The driver crashed his car into the GS Centennial Place student housing complex. The impact of the crash was so severe that GS housing decided to evacuate an entire wing of the complex temporarily displacing 134 students.
Omie Lee Rucker Hagan
Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan, age 90, died Sunday November 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired meat packer from Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro. She was a member of the First Assembly of...
Praising Cane: Johnson-Welter family preserves rich history of the cane boil
If you spent your growing-up years in Bulloch County or have taken a stroll past the syrup hut at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair any time in the last 60 years, you probably know the unmistakable smell of boiling cane juice. Love it or hate it, cane syrup is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
