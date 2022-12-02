ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

Gun Store Employee Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police

An employee of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
BALTIMORE, MD

