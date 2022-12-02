Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
NBC Washington
Gun Store Employee Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police
An employee of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
WUSA
Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
Maryland gun store owner arrested after firing gun at undercover police vehicle, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The well-known owner of a Rockville gun store was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a gun at an undercover Montgomery County police car. The officer in the car was patrolling the area because of a rash of gun store burglaries, according to police. The man...
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
Maryland Officials Condemn 'Racist' Vandalism Of Historically Black Church, Suspects On The Run
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement following the vandalism of a historically black church in Potomac, claiming that the vandals acted in an act of racism. On the night of Friday, Nov. 25, vandals attacked the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal Church in Potomac,…
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police
A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bar Security Guard Who Pepper Sprayed, Hit, Killed Soccer Coach Charged With Murder
Police have arrested a murder suspect after gathering enough evidence for a warrant after he was accused of violently killing a man who through a brick toward him last month, authorities say. Keith Luckey, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he fatally shot Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero, 35,...
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
