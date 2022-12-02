Read full article on original website
Classic Christmas Movies Guide: Where to Watch It's a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, Elf, Die Hard and Others
It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen. Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we? Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets. But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
CNET
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A swath of new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most conjure the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
Where To Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online in 2022
Holiday streaming can be, in a word, complicated. Our Christmas favorites are scattered around a variety of different streaming services, with HBO Max offering Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Peacock providing us with Love Actually and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. But what if you’re looking to watch Charles Schulz’s seminal holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas? Don’t worry, Decider’s got you covered.
How to watch the four new Hallmark Christmas movies this weekend (12/2-12/4)
Hallmark Channel is back to its normal schedule for releasing new Christmas movies this weekend, Dec. 2-4, 2022. Three will debut during the Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas and one for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas. LIVE STREAM: Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Philo...
Polygon
The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more right now
Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
Netflix Christmas Movies 2022: 25 Festive Films to Enjoy This Season
From "The Noel Diary" to "Falling For Christmas," there are plenty of festive films for you to enjoy this Christmas
‘The Noel Diary’ Ending Explained: Netflix’s Justin Hartley Christmas Movie Leaves Room for a Sequel
In many ways, The Noel Diary, which is now streaming on Netflix, is your typical Christmas-themed romantic comedy. But there are parts that will surprise audiences, particularly when it comes to The Noel Diary ending. That’s in part thanks to director and co-writer Charles Shyer, a veteran of the rom-com...
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Fabled Holiday’ on Hallmark Is the Closest We’ll Get to a Stephen King Christmas Romance
Hallmark enters fairytale territory with A Fabled Holiday, a supernatural entry in the network’s Countdown to Christmas lineup. Brooke D’Orsay (A Dickens of a Holiday!) and Ryan Paevey (Coyote Creek Christmas) star as childhood friends reunited via storybook magic. But does this movie create a convincing fairytale romance? Or should Hallmark keep both feet planted firmly in it’s own version of reality?
