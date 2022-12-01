Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Nov. 13 to Nov. 23
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Hollowood Lane. • Criminal mischief was reported on East Micanopy Street. Nov. 19. • Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Sign up for Newsletters from The...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest...
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: New information requested in major lawsuit against Enterprise BOE
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — New information and possible evidence have been subpoenaed in the lawsuit filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary school principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck. In October, Jessica Basset, the mother...
wdhn.com
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Shot on Lebron Road in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Police say at about 12:50AM today, they were called to the 34oo block of Lebron Road, which is at near the intersection of East Edgemont Avenue. That’s where they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He...
WSFA
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
WSFA
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.
alabamanews.net
Man Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say at about 6:33AM today, they were called to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road. That’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s believed that his injuries are not...
Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County
A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase
Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
WSFA
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The resurrection of Montgomery
It’s a dying city. Crime and liberals are killing Montgomery. Renaming schools won’t fix the education system in Montgomery, and it’s the reason the city is dying. Ever since the Democrats took over Montgomery, it’s been all downhill. You’ve heard it all before, right? If you...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Meteorologist Rich Thomas Says Tornado Deaths in Montgomery County Are Rare
Bluewater Radio Chief Meteorologist Rich Thomas says that while tornadoes hit Alabama regularly, it’s rare that they cause deaths in Montgomery County. The EF-2 tornado that hit the Flatwood community just after 3AM Wednesday killed 8-year-old Cedarrius Tell and his mother, 39-year-old Chiquita Broadnax, when a tree fell on their home. His father Cedric Tell had to be rescued and taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.
theplaylist.net
‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]
The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.
WSFA
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight. According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
outdooralabama.com
ADCNR Seeks Manager for Geneva County Public Fishing Lake
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is currently accepting applications for lake manager at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs, Alabama. The lake manager position is contracted with the State of Alabama for a three-year term, which...
