UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
She Reported Her Medication Was Stolen at a Halfway House. She Was Blamed Instead.
Colorado halfway houses are required to have grievance policies for residents to file complaints. Many residents say they stay quiet out of fear of retaliation or being expelled, which can result in being incarcerated.
capcity.news
Parts of Cheyenne’s 17th Street closed for fire line repairs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line. Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue. Depending on the severity of the damage, the City of Cheyenne reports that repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing for Two Years After Hurricane, Dog Reunites With Cheyenne Family 1,200 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Alexis Leuning and her then-boyfriend Bobby visited an animal shelter in South Carolina in 2019, they brought home an energetic pit bull puppy they named Bolt. A year and 1,000 miles later, Alexis, her two children, Bobby and Bolt had...
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers. "This officer...
kfbcradio.com
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects
On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Todd Steinbock, 54 – DUI...
oilcity.news
I-25 in Wyoming seeing gusts near 60 mph Tuesday morning; wind closures in effect
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are reaching near 60 mph along Interstate 25 around Wheatland and Chugwater on Tuesday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. With the strong winds, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to WYDOT....
capcity.news
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
1310kfka.com
Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration
A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
mahoningmatters.com
Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say
A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings
Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
