Cheyenne, WY

K99

UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Parts of Cheyenne’s 17th Street closed for fire line repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7, 17th Street from Central Avenue to Warren Avenue will be closed for emergency repair work on a fire line. Access to all businesses will only be allowed to and from Warren Avenue. Depending on the severity of the damage, the City of Cheyenne reports that repairs could take two to three weeks, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers. "This officer...
FORT COLLINS, CO
kfbcradio.com

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects

On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Todd Steinbock, 54 – DUI...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Small fire breaks out at Greeley holiday celebration

A small fire breaks out during holiday festivities in Weld County. A small fire was sparked in the ceiling during craft making in the replica Hispanic Heritage House at the Centennial Village Museum in Greeley, according to the Greeley Tribune. Firefighters had to vent the wood ceiling to put out the fire. No one was hurt. This year marked the return of Homesteaders Holiday at the museum after two years of pandemic cancellations. Windsor also kicked off its Windsor Wonderland event, drawing hundreds. The celebration included Santa wearing a cowboy hat arriving on the Great Western Railway Train, caroling from Windsor Middle’s choir, and the annual tree lighting. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
mahoningmatters.com

Man raped woman after cutting her power when she was showering, Colorado officials say

A man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in 2016 after cutting her power and could face more than 100 years in prison, officials said. At around midnight on Dec. 30, 2016, Evans police responded to an apartment on Denver Street after a woman called saying she had been raped, according to a news release by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.
EVANS, CO
K99

There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’

It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
FORT COLLINS, CO
bigfoot99.com

Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings

Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
RAWLINS, WY
