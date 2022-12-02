ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Whitehouse welcomes season with Christmas in the Park event

Whitehouse kicked off December with celebration and good cheer as hundreds gathered at the park to welcome the coming Christmas season. The City along with the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce held the annual Christmas festivities on Saturday with its Christmas in the Park celebration. Children of all ages were able...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Plunkett Foundation awards grants to 15 nonprofits serving East Texas

Fifteen nonprofits serving Smith, Gregg, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties were awarded grants totaling $110,000 from the T.J. and LaVerne Plunkett Foundation held at East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler. “The Plunkett Foundation has a generous history of supporting East Texas charities,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation....
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Visit Tyler hires new president

Visit Tyler has hired a new president, Diann Bayes. Bayes comes to the local organization from San Angelo, where she has served in her position as vice president of Discover San Angelo for nearly six years. She has worked nearly 30 years in the travel and tourism industry. Bayes will begin her role on Jan. 3.
TYLER, TX
Business Digest

Editor’s Note: Has your business recently been recognized or perhaps one of your employees has been awarded or earned a promotion? Send us your business news to be featured in the weekly Business Digest at news@tylerpaper.com. Tyler business owner earns national award. Tyler business owner David Martin was recently...
TYLER, TX

