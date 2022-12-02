Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with drunk driving
The Montgomery Police Department has charged an officer with driving under the influence of alcohol and has also begun disciplinary hearings against the man. Officer Marcus Kidd, 43, crashed his car Sunday in the area of Selma Highway and Mobile Highway. Kidd, who was off duty, was not injured. Police responded and relieved Kidd of duty and placed him on administrative leave.
Comments / 0