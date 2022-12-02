Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler
Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is a nursing facility for medically-complex kids during the day. It offers skilled nursing as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy along with education. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated: 7 hours ago. Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is...
Rice Road sinkhole repairs force extended closure of intersection in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A busy intersection will remain closed through the end of this week, according to the City of Tyler. Rice Road will remain closed between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road as crews continue repairing lines following a sinkhole that occurred Thursday night. City of Tyler...
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler. On Tuesday night, the light was back in service. The need for the new signal came after a car crashed into...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
Tyler crash knocks over light pole, blocking traffic on Front Street
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department said westbound traffic on Front Street at Glenwood Boulevard is blocked after a vehicle crashed and knocked over a light pole on Monday. Tyler’s Signal Department is responding to the scene, according to Tyler PD. They added that the condition of the driver is undetermined at this time.
New boil water notice issued in Rusk County
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to sediment found in the water. The following areas are being affected: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
Traffic Alert: Mineola railroad crossings closed due to train breakdown
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Two of the crossings in Mineola have been closed due to problems with a train, causing traffic to be redirected back to Loop 564. According to the city’s dispatch, a train broke down and must be addressed before most crossings can be re-opened. The crossing...
Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
POLICE: All lanes open after two vehicle crash at Highway 271 and Loop 323
UPDATE: All lanes are clear and open to traffic after a crash involving two vehicles at happened at Highway 271 and Loop 323, according to Tyler Police Department. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department has announced that they are responding to a crash involving two vehicles at Highway 271 and Loop 323. According to […]
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Alleged Jewel Thief in Tyler, Texas
The Tyler, Texas Police Department recently posted on their Facebook page requesting the public's help in identifying an alleged thief at a local business. The Tyler Police Department is seeking any possible information from people in Tyler, Texas or anywhere in East Texas regarding an alleged theft at a Tyler business.
Community reacts to Van Zandt Livestock Exchange fire damage
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – The Van Zandt Livestock Exchange was damaged in a fire that started around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Van Zandt County Fire Marshal’s Office. “I mean this has always been the spot to be and this is just where I’ve been every Saturday my entire life. They say they’re […]
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel of Texas parking lot crash
(From Fox 4news) KILGORE, Texas – Police in Texas “apprehended a reckless driver” Thursday that turned out to be a dog who crashed into two cars in a Walmart parking lot. According to Kilgore Police Department, one of the victims noticed the suspect “barrelling down on him”...
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
