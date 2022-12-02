ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler

Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is a nursing facility for medically-complex kids during the day. It offers skilled nursing as well as physical, speech and occupational therapy along with education. East Texas Kitchen Care: Tip for cleaning the bottom of porcelain-coated Dutch oven pots. Updated: 7 hours ago. Sunshine Pediatric PPECC is...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Rice Road sinkhole repairs force extended closure of intersection in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A busy intersection will remain closed through the end of this week, according to the City of Tyler. Rice Road will remain closed between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road as crews continue repairing lines following a sinkhole that occurred Thursday night. City of Tyler...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

New boil water notice issued in Rusk County

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to sediment found in the water. The following areas are being affected: FM 23W (Bulah) and County Roads 2214, 2311, 2312, 2313 and 2323. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
LONGVIEW, TX
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer overturns on MO-76, near Longview, Mo.

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 a.m. Monday, December 5, reports of a tractor trailer overturned on MO-76, east Longview near State Route JJ alerted McDonald County E-911. MoDOT is controlling traffic through the crash area as the westbound lane of MO-76 is blocked for clean up and recovery. Expect periodic delays. Avoid the area if possible. Google Maps...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday

Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash in Hopkins County involving five vehicles ended with four dead and nine injured Sunday evening. According to a fatality report released by Texas Department of Public Safety, Sulphur Springs authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 at around 5:44 p.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
cbs19.tv

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Liam from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Liam — from the SPCA of East Texas. Liam is an absolute cutie who is ready for adoption! He is a lab-mix with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 19, 2022. Liam was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He will need his new family to be committed to training and socializing him properly. He has lots of puppy energy and will need an owner who can keep up!
TYLER, TX

