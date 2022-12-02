ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City

CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
RADCLIFF, KY
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs unveils official art for Kentucky Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby." The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday. "Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Cow found wandering in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana family spreads awareness for pediatric organ donation while waiting for daughter's heart transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville baby has been fighting a battle since before she was born, and her family is standing by her side to help spread awareness. Chloe Clark, 1, spends her days watching Baby Shark and Cocomelon on a tablet set up above her bed. Tucked in the corner is a mini Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold ornaments. Her closet is packed with onesies, dresses and bows.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
LOUISVILLE, KY

