Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
wdrb.com
Monthly night market in downtown Louisville canceled in December due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The monthly night market in downtown Louisville has been canceled for December. Louisville Downtown Partnership posted on Facebook that the market is canceled due to weather. The market plans to return in April for a Kentucky Derby-themed event. "This season has been so fun," the post...
wdrb.com
Anonymous donor adopts remaining Angel Tree angels at New Albany Salvation Army
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone pulled off a Christmas miracle at the New Albany Salvation Army. The organization said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an anonymous donor has agreed to adopt the rest of the angels on the Angel Tree. Just last week, the Salvation Army still needed 300...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City
CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
wdrb.com
Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 on sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation golf passes for 2023 are now available. The annual golf pass can be used at all 10 Louisville Parks and Recreation courses. The seven-day unlimited play pass is $500, while the five-day, week day pass is $350. According to a news release,...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs unveils official art for Kentucky Derby 149
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a sure sign the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, Churchill Downs has unveiled the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby." The piece was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto, officials said Tuesday. "Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in...
wdrb.com
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
wdrb.com
Newly reopened Oldham County BBQ restaurant closes again after fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Oldham County BBQ restaurant that just reopened on Friday is cleaning up after the building caught fire Monday night. The family who owns Bully BBQ says the fire happened at about 11 p.m. They think one of the pieces of equipment sparked the fire...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana family spreads awareness for pediatric organ donation while waiting for daughter's heart transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville baby has been fighting a battle since before she was born, and her family is standing by her side to help spread awareness. Chloe Clark, 1, spends her days watching Baby Shark and Cocomelon on a tablet set up above her bed. Tucked in the corner is a mini Christmas tree decorated with pink and gold ornaments. Her closet is packed with onesies, dresses and bows.
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
wdrb.com
Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
wdrb.com
Central High's mentorship program reunites student with doctor who helped deliver her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program allowing teenagers to get hands-on medical experience is already changing lives. The Central High School Pre-Medical Magnet Program gives west Louisville students an up-close-and-personal experience with a career in medicine. One of those students, Sylvia Karmo, found there was a deep connection between her...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Road construction project delayed by weather, April '23 finish date expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reimagination of Bardstown Road is taking longer than expected. In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said weather conditions and material shortages are contributing to the timeline delay. She writes that contractors need consistent temperatures above 50 degrees to complete the project. She...
wdrb.com
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
wdrb.com
Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
Comments / 1