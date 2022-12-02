Read full article on original website
Morocco shocks Spain to become the first Arab team to reach the World Cup's final 8
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
Forget the World Cup. Qatar's hottest show is the camel pageant
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's a big tournament in Qatar in addition to the World Cup, and there's already a winner draped with gemstones, her eyelashes and toothy smile stealing the show. Nazaa is one of the contestants in the Mzayen World Cup. The AP describes it like a Westminster dog show but for camels, which remain part of life in the Middle East. A photo shows the winning camel with a massive championship ribbon, large enough to hang on her neck. It's MORNING EDITION.
Croatia defeats Japan in penalty kick shootout to advance to World Cup quarterfinals
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Croatia, runners-up at the last World Cup, are alive in this one. In a marathon round of 16 match Monday in Qatar, Croatia beat Japan on penalty kicks, 1-1 (3-1). Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković was the star of the game-ending shootout, the tournament's first, amazingly blocking three Japanese shots. Livaković tied a World Cup record with most saves in a shootout.
France's World Cup team is diverse, but the country has struggled with acceptance of immigrants
French writer, filmmaker and activist Rokhaya Diallo speaks with NPR's A Martinez about racism and integration in France as the country's multiracial soccer team competes in the World Cup. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Teams in the World Cup quarterfinals do not include the United States, but they do include France. And...
China's Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six nations that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. His state visit to Saudi Arabia will end on Saturday. China is the world’s second-largest economy and a major source of outward investment. To fuel massive demand, it imports half its oil, of which half of those imports come from Saudi Arabia, amounting to tens of billions of dollars annually. China’s economic growth had been on a steady decline for years and was dealt a major blow by rolling lockdowns imposed across the country as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A price cap on Russian oil exports agreed to by the G-7 goes into effect today
The restrictions come a day after the members of OPEC Plus — which includes Russia — met and agreed to maintain current oil production targets while they wait and see the effect of the sanctions. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This is the day much of the world says it...
Argentina's Vice President faces a verdict in a corruption trial
Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner faces a verdict in a corruption trial. She could face up to 12 years in prison. Argentina's vice president has been found guilty of corruption by a federal court there. A three-judge panel says Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner defrauded the state of nearly $1 billion when she was then president of Argentina. She faces six years in prison and a lifetime ban on holding elected office.
